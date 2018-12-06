Star Wars merchandise has never been hard to find, even before the latest movie trilogy reignited the public's interest in the franchise. All you need to do is stroll into Walmart to discover a wide array of Star Wars-themed action figures, board games, costumes, decorations, and even video games.

And it's easy to see why that's the case - the Star Wars universe is easily one of the most well-known, and loved fantasy worlds out there right now, and it's popular among all ages.

However, despite Star Wars' wide appeal, it's probably safe to say that very few people could have foreseen one of the latest pieces of franchise merchandise: a full set of Star Wars-themed DSA keycaps, with "authentic" Aurebesh lettering and full Cherry MX switch compatibility.

The keycaps are being developed by Signature Plastics, and they're officially licensed by Lucasfilm. The full 157-key set features a red-on-gray color scheme, with a few white caps tossed in for good measure. In addition to Aurebesh lettering, several of the keycaps feature other symbols, such as Darth Vader's helmet, or the Galactic Empire logo.

If you think you might struggle to type using just Aurebesh lettering, Signature Plastics has you covered - two variants of the keycap set are being developed, one with purely Star Wars-themed lettering, and one with both English and Aurebesh symbols.

As great as these keycaps look, they will probably be out of reach of all but the most die-hard Star Wars fans due to their price. No matter which set you get, it'll cost you $250, not including shipping.

If that is a price you're willing to pay for keycaps alone, you can pre-order your preferred set via NovelKeys or Kono beginning on December 10.

Image courtesy Kono