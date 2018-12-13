In context: It's no secret that Nintendo has had a pretty good year. The Switch has sold like hotcakes (eclipsing the Wii U's lifetime sales in its first year on the market), and major exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey have made the device more appealing than ever.

However, few could have predicted just how well Nintendo's exclusive titles have performed. Courtesy of a new interview between Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime and IGN editor Andrew Goldfarb, we have some interesting new information to chew on.

Specifically, Fils-Aime claims that Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have "record" attach rates, which are "better" than 50 percent.

Attach rate, for the uninitiated, is an industry term used to refer to the number of console buyers that go on to purchase an exclusive game. If you've played games like God of War or the new Spiderman, you may have heard the term "system seller." Attach rate is a similar concept but laid out more concretely.

The fact that Nintendo has managed to put out not one, not two, but three of these system sellers in such a short space of time (compared to how long competing consoles have been on sale) is impressive, to say the least.

It seems Reggie agrees - and he doesn't try to hide how proud he is of Nintendo's performance.

"For everyone who owns a [Switch] system, more than one out of every two have bought Zelda, more than one out of every two have bought Kart, more than one out of every two have bought Odyssey. That's never happened in U.S. video game history," he said during the IGN interview.

We're going to have to wait and see just how well Nintendo's future games (and the Switch itself) can perform in the coming months and years, but for now, the company doesn't have much to complain about.