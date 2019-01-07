Something to look forward to: Lenovo is bringing their A-game to CES this year, announcing a wide variety of new products, and refreshed versions of older products. We've seen new Yoga Books and ThinkPads already, but now we have an updated "Legion" gaming product line-up to look forward to.

In addition to announcing two new gaming laptops, Lenovo also revealed the Legion M500 RGB gaming mouse, the K500 mechanical keyboard, the H300 gaming headset, a pricier (but higher-end) H500 headset, and two new monitors: the Legion Y27gq and the Y44w.

Starting with the monitors, the Y27gq is the cheaper of the two options, but it's still decidedly high-end at $999, and it has the specs to match. It's home to a 27-inch 2560x1440p display with G-Sync technology and a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate, as well as a sturdy-looking stand.

The Y44w has a near-identical overall design (the stand and bezels look pretty similar), but its screen has been upgraded to an ultrawide, curved 43.4-inch behemoth with a 3840x1200p resolution. The trade-off comes in the refresh rate department, as Lenovo has seen fit to knock it down from 240Hz to 144Hz. The company also opted to use AMD's FreeSync technology instead of the Y27gq's G-Sync; perhaps in an attempt to cater to both crowds.

Moving on from the monitors, let's talk headsets. Lenovo's H300 and H500 are priced at $59 and $99, respectively, and feature "sturdy all-metal" designs, while allegedly remaining lightweight enough to wear for extended periods of time.

The H300 has "dynamic 50mm" audio drivers, whereas the H500 features 7.1 surround sound, and what appears to be an inline mini-amp. Both headsets house "retractable boom mics," a handy feature for those who don't need their microphone sticking out at all times.

The final two new Legion devices of note are the K500 keyboard ($99) and M500 mouse ($59), which -- despite their similar names -- do not come as a bundle. According to Lenovo, the K500 mechanical keyboard contains "red" switches (Cherry MX Reds, presumably), 104-key rollover, and a "modern, minimalist design." It's also got full RGB customization, several utility keys, and a comfy-looking wrist rest.

The M500 mouse has been designed with ergonomics and comfort in mind, as evidenced by its slight sideways tilt, which will likely serve to reduce stress on your wrist. It also has rubberized, textured grips on either side.

In terms of nitty-gritty details, the mouse has a 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron micro switches, and "50g 400 IPS tracking precision," which Lenovo claims will allow for improved aiming accuracy in games.

All of these products sound great so far, but Lenovo's designers will certainly have their work cut out for them. The gaming peripheral market is already pretty saturated, thanks to the work of companies like Logitech, Razer, and Corsair.

Fortunately, none of us will have to wait long to see whether or not Lenovo's products will be able to stand out from the pack. The company is planning to launch them in the coming months, between February and May of 2019.