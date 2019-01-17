Something to look forward to: When it comes to smartphone sales, LG can’t compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, but the firm keeps on releasing new, occasionally impressive devices. One of its rumored upcoming handsets certainly sounds interesting—a phone with an optional second screen attachment.

CNET reports that the device will be one of several on show from LG at next month’s mobile world congress (MWC) in Barcelona. It features an optional attachment, described as a type of case with a second screen, which could potentially double the amount of display real estate.

With Samsung, Royole, Huawei, and Xiaomi all working on folding phones, it seems LG has decided to try a different approach when it comes to giving users more screen to work with. It sounds like the attachment could be a folio-style case with a built-in display, which might be better, and cheaper, than a foldable device.

We don’t know if the phone in question will be LG’s G8 ThinQ, a variant of that handset, or a completely new line. Hopefully, the design will be better received than the G5. That 2016 smartphone had a slot for attaching different modules, such as a camera grip and audio DAC, but the concept was better than the execution.

Samsung is set to unveil its foldable phone and the Galaxy S10 on February 20, beating Huawei and LG to the punch. We’ll just have to wait and see if this new wave of devices proves popular.