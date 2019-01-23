Something to look forward to: The rumors are true: Xiaomi is working on a foldable phone. The Chinese firm’s president and co-founder, Lin Bin, posted a video on Weibo that shows the device in action, and it looks like one of the best implementations of the design we’ve seen to date.

At the start of the month, prolific leaker Evan Blass revealed a clip that allegedly shows Xiaomi's folding phone, which looks almost identical to the one from Bin’s video.

In the latest footage, the prototype initially resembles a small, if slightly curved, tablet. Bin then moves it to a landscape orientation before folding in both sides, making it look more like a phone. The power button is in a position where it can be easily accessed while in either tablet or phone mode.

To develop the device, Bin said Xiaomi had overcome “a series of technical problems such as flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology, flexible cover technology, and MIUI adaptation.”

The company is considering naming the phone either Mi Dual Flex or Mi MIX Flex, though it’s open to suggestions from the public.

Importantly, Bin said Xiaomi would consider making a mass production machine in the future if people "like it," but with Samsung, LG, Oppo, Royole, and Huawei all confirmed or rumored to be working on similar devices, it would be surprising if Xiaomi didn’t join the party—especially as its bendy phone looks pretty good.