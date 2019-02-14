What just happened? The number of high-res streaming options in the US increased by one on Thursday with the launch of Qobuz, a provider that's been doing business overseas since 2007. If you value quality over quantity, it may be worth taking Qobuz for a free one-month trial.

French streaming music outfit Qobuz (pronounced co-buzz) is now available publicly in the US. The hybrid streaming service and download store, which claims to be the first and only certified Hi-Res (24-bit/up to 192 kHz) streaming service, is hoping to win consumer interest with a focus on quality over quantity.

That’s not to say Qobuz doesn’t have a sizable catalog. According to the company, it offers around 40 million CD-quality (16-bit) tracks and “millions” of Hi-Res tracks (about two million, according to Rolling Stone). Like others in the space, Qobuz offers offline listening, curated editorial content and more with a library spanning a variety of genres.

Qobuz’s plans and pricing are as follows:

Premium: $9.99/month for 320 kbps MP3 quality streaming ($99.99 annually).

Hi-Fi: $19.99/month for streaming including 16-bit CD quality streaming ($199.99 annually).

Studio: $24.99/month for unlimited Hi-Res (24-bit /up to 192 kHz) streaming ($249.99 annually).

Sublime+: $299.99/year for full Hi-Res streaming and substantial (40-60%) discounts on purchases from the Qobuz Hi-Res (up to 24-bit / 192 kHz) download store.

Of course, Qobuz isn’t the only provider to offer superior streaming. Tidal also offers higher-than-standard quality tracks via Tidal Masters.

Unsure where to start in the world of high quality sound? Qobuz has some handy pointers that’ll set you down the right path.

Lead image courtesy volodyar via Shutterstock