In brief: Despite the high prices and questions over their practicality, folding smartphones are up there with 5G as the mobile industry’s current hot topic. Several manufacturers are working on a bendable device, but one tech giant that isn’t in a hurry to jump on the bandwagon is Apple—and that worries company co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Royole might have been the first to show off a bendable phone last year, but since then we’ve seen similar products from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola and more. But the only hint that Apple might be considering a foldable iPhone came in the form of a patent showing a clamshell device. Like all patents, there’s no guarantee this will ever make it beyond the initial design stage.

While we’re waiting to see how the public takes to folding smartphones, one person who can’t wait to get their hands on one is Steve Wozniak. Speaking to Bloomberg, he expressed his disillusion with the current state of the mobile industry.

“You know, I used to track a lot of stuff that was going on in the mobile world, and cellphones,” he said. “Every day I wanted to look ‘what's new and coming out with cellphones and I'd buy the latest products - many, many of them I had... and now I've lost that interest - I don't know why.”

“I don't know if I'm going to benefit from 5G, or that I really feel the need for an increase in cellular bandwidth right now.”

But one area that does excite him is folding phones, though he’s concerned that Apple appears to be lagging behind the pack.

"Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone. They're not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone," added the Woz. “It’s one of those new technologies that catch my attention.”

Yesterday brought bad news for those hoping to purchase one of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold devices. The company is planning a luxury, high-end rollout, which could mean they’ll be as difficult to buy as they are expensive.