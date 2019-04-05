Why it matters: Using AI neural networks to visually overhaul classic games is a trend that’s picking up momentum and I, for one, couldn’t be happier. Modern titles on consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One look and play great but it’s hard to discredit the simplicity and nostalgia afforded by games of yesteryear.

Now thanks to a dedicated modder, we’ve got yet another classic worth revisiting.

Heretic often gets left out when discussing influential first-person shooters of the 90s. Launched in 1994, it used a modified version of the Doom engine and introduced a number of concepts that would be adopted by future first-person shooters.

An indirect sequel, Hexen: Beyond Heretic arrived a year later and was followed by a direct sequel called Heretic II in 1998.

The AI-enhanced texture pack for Heretic is available to download over at Nexus Mods at just over 100MB in size. As you can see from the screenshots, it looks absolutely fantastic. Props to grandgreed on a job well done.

If you need the original game, that can be had via Steam for less than $5.

Doom, Final Fantasy VII, Half-Life, Half-Life 2 and Deus Ex have also received the AI-enhanced texture treatment in recent memory.