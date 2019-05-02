Through the looking glass: One lucky person will get to experience Bethesda’s upcoming first-person shooter, Rage 2, on a one-of-a-kind Dreamcast console. It's technically a PC stuffed inside a Dreamcast shell but it's immensely awesome nevertheless.

From now through May 3, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern, Bethesda is hosting a giveaway over on Twitter. To enter, simply log into your account, follow @RAGEgame and retweet the official sweepstakes tweet. Your account must be public and thus viewable by the sponsor to be eligible.

Follow and RT for a chance to win this custom Dreamcast -- and yes, it actually plays #RAGE2! https://t.co/0PRi91zYfI pic.twitter.com/oNRYt5sJW2 — RAGE 2 (@RAGEgame) May 1, 2019



Up for grabs is a one-off custom PC housed in the shell of a Dreamcast. The system looks to be based on the limited edition black Sega Sports model and carries an approximate retail value of $590. One winner will be selected on or about May 6 with the prize to be delivered within eight weeks of the drawing date.

If you’re like me, you may be asking what Rage 2 and the Dreamcast have in common. Your guess is as good as mine but all I know is that it’s immensely cool and I’d love to own it.

As of writing, the sweepstakes tweet has been retweeted nearly 27,000 times. Those aren’t great odds but hey, someone has to win, right?

Rage 2 launches on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.