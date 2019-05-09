Through the looking glass: Ghost Recon Breakpoint takes a Black Mirror approach to some of today's more pressing technological issues and specifically, what could happen if that tech falls into the wrong hands and is weaponized.

Ubisoft on Thursday officially unveiled the next game in the popular Ghost Recon franchise, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint boasts 11 unique biomes across a remote archipelago in the South Pacific that’s home to a mysterious Silicon Valley startup called Skell Technology. You’ll do battle with The Wolves, a group of former Ghosts that have gone rogue. Led by Colonel Cole D. Walker (the same character introduced in last week’s Operation Oracle DLC for Wildlands), they’ve taken control of Skell’s drone technology and it’s up to you to stop them.

Breakpoint’s open-world archipelago can be experienced either alone or with a group of friends courtesy of Ghost Recon’s co-op mode. There’s also competitive PvP multiplayer to test your skills against others in “high-action game modes.”

Ubisoft published a nearly 14-minute-long gameplay walkthrough alongside the announcement trailer.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available to pre-order now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in standard, gold, ultimate and collector’s editions. It launches on October 4 although you can start playing a few days early on October 1 with a gold or higher pre-order. All versions include the base game and guaranteed access to the beta.