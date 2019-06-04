Something to look forward to: Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote was packed full of announcements, one of which was official support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers, arguably two of the best and most popular gamepads in gaming. The iPhone, iPad and displays running tvOS will play nice with Microsoft's and Sony's hardware once Apple releases updated versions of the operating systems this fall.

The Xbox and PlayStation controllers have just found another use, this time to enhance gaming experiences on Apple's devices. Previously, only certified MFi (Made for iPhone) Bluetooth gamepads worked with iOS and Apple TV but at its WWDC 2019 keynote, the company revealed that it's finally bringing true controller support with iOS and tvOS updates, coming this fall.

Update from today’s #WWDC: official DualShock 4 support will be coming to iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS this fall. We’ll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/yqrd9Yx2vq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 4, 2019

Not only could existing games on the App Store benefit from this, but the announcement also comes in time to complement Apple's own upcoming Arcade gaming service. Provided the new and exclusive games for Arcade standout from the crowd, a DualShock 4 or an Xbox S controller paired with one of Apple's devices like an iPad or a big screen powered by tvOS sound like a great recipe for casual gaming, and just might give Google's competing Stadia a run for its (subscription) money.

In other news, previous rumors around mouse support for the iPad can finally be laid to rest. The support is currently live under the developer beta as an AssistiveTouch accessibility feature and enables mouse connectivity over both USB and Bluetooth as confirmed by The Verge.

For anyone wondering whether it works with an iPhone, iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith reports in the affirmative.

Mouse support also works on iPhone and iPod touch! — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019

Presumably, Apple doesn't want the cursor to become a mainstream feature for its mobile devices hence the feature's inclusion under accessibility and it's round appearance designed to mimic a finger touch instead of a pointer usually seen on desktops.

Expect more features to surface once developers start digging through iOS 13 and iPadOS betas.