In brief: Samsung isn’t the only company whose foldable phone has been delayed. Huawei’s rival Mate X device is also being pushed back as the company wants to spend more time making sure the hardware is faultless.

Following the disastrous Galaxy Fold launch, which saw the handset delayed from its April launch and with no new release date in sight, Huawei wants to avoid a similar situation occurring with the Mate X. The Chinese firm told CNBC and The Wall Street Journal that the phone’s July launch date has now been pushed back to September to ensure the folding mechanism works as intended and that apps are compatible with the device when it's opened out.

“We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation,” a spokesperson for Huawei told CNBC.

Tech reviewers found the gap between the Galaxy Fold's display and body at the hinge was allowing debris to enter, causing damage to the display. Additionally, some people were removing the screen membrane after mistaking it for a regular screen protector. The phone’s launch was subsequently postponed, and over 45 days later, we've only just heard that a new release date would be announced in the “coming weeks.”

While the Mate X has a different, arguably better out-folding design that turns the single, 8-inch display into a smartphone, Huawei still wants to ensure it ships with no Galaxy Fold-like problems.

With Huawei currently on a US entity list preventing US firms doing business with the firm without a license, there are questions over whether the Mate X will ship with Android. A spokesperson told CNBC it would have Google’s OS because the handset was launched before the ban, though the Wall Street Journal says this isn’t set in stone and the Mate X might ship with Huawei’s own operating system.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Huawei had indefinitely postponed the launch of a new MateBook laptop due to its US troubles.