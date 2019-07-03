Why it matters: The Steam hardware and software survey for June has been released, and while there were few significant changes last month, it’s interesting to see that AMD is losing ground to Intel when it comes to processor usage.

Back in April, Intel processors were used by 81.72 percent of people while AMD took an 18.26 percent share. And while Intel has gone up to 82.11 percent, AMD has dropped to 17.88 percent—the red team’s lowest figure since February. It’s worth remembering, however, that with the Ryzen 3000 series set to launch on July 7, things could start to change for AMD.

In the category of operating systems, Windows 10 continues to cement its dominance after rising over three points last month to 70.92 percent, while Windows 7’s impending end of support date saw it fall to just 1 percent.

For the first time in months, the top video card­—the GTX 1060—declined slightly but still remained comfortably in first place with 16.01 percent, ahead of the GTX 1050 Ti, which is preferred by 10.63 percent of participants. As we saw previously, all three RTX cards once again made slow but steady gains, with the RTX 2070 the most popular of the three, despite only holding a 1.10 percent share. But you can expect the newly revealed Super versions of these cards to shake things up over the coming months, and there are also AMD’s Navi Radeon cards to consider. Nvidia has over three-quarters of the graphics cards on the list, while AMD has just under 15 percent.

In other areas, more people are favoring the 1920 x 1080 resolution and 8GB of system RAM, while the Oculus Rift remains slightly more popular than the HTC Vive.