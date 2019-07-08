Why it matters: Foldable smartphones have had their problems, but that isn’t stopping companies from embracing unconventional handset designs. One of these is Sony, which is allegedly working on a phone with a rollable display.

Rollable display technology is something we’ve seen in televisions from LG and in a patent from Samsung. According to AllAboutSamsung’s Max J, Sony is working on prototype versions of a handset that has a Nautilus Design, which features a rolling mechanism on one end from where the screen unfurls, much like the device Samsung showed off at SID back in 2016.

Max J. adds that the device will come with a Snapdragon 855 CPU and feature an X50 modem, meaning it will support 5G. It’s also said to have a 3,230mAh battery and a 10x zoom camera, all of which suggests a high-end and very expensive device, one that’s supposedly set to launch in either December this year or early 2020.

All this is just rumor, of course, so take it with a heavy pinch of salt, but with so many companies expanding their lines to include bending/folding phones, it might not be too surprising to see Sony join the party. We may learn more at Berlin’s IFA event, which begins on September 6.

After reviewers found their Galaxy Fold units were breaking, Samsung delayed the device’s release date while it worked on a fix. No relaunch date has been set, but an official announcement is expected soon. Huawei’s foldable Mate X, meanwhile, has also been delayed, a precaution to avoid any Galaxy Fold-style issues.