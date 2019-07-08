In brief: It seems that Microsoft's announcement of Window 1.0 was all a part of a lead up to a promotion not just of a retro Windows app, but a Stranger Things themed contest and STEM workshops.

Last week Microsoft tweeted a teaser introducing the all-new Windows 1.0. With the third season of Stranger Things looming, we speculated that it was a crossover promotion. Tweets continued from Microsoft that hinted that this was true, including one that showed Windows 1.0 running on a retro computer and rats crawling behind it (no spoilers here, just watch the show).

The tweets also contained snippets of Morse code referring to July 8.

Before we move forward, are you sure you're ready to go know where? .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. pic.twitter.com/iX2237uYsK — Windows (@Windows) July 5, 2019

Of course there's nothing strange about Windows 1.0. Don't worry. Everything will be ..-. .. -. . / --- -. / .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. - .... pic.twitter.com/lRrJn6Fdmf — Windows (@Windows) July 7, 2019

On Monday, July 8, Microsoft unveiled the Windows 1.11 app. It has working Paint and Terminal programs, but more than that it is meant as a companion app to the show.

“Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things,” reads the app's description.

Players will solve puzzles, play retro games, and unlock easter eggs within the faux OS. They may even confront the Mind Flayer.

Microsoft’s partnership with Netflix goes farther than just the Windows 1.11 app. The Redmond-based tech titan will also be hosting a totally tubular "Camp Know Where" — the summer camp that Dustin apparently went to as seen in the Stranger Things 3 trailer.

The workshops will be held at Microsoft Store locations and online. Kids 13 and over will participate in STEM-related activities that are inspired by the show. One workshop, called “Rule the Arcade” will have kids coding their own game. A second, called “Strange-ify Your World,” will have them learning about 3D-modeling and filmmaking.

Additionally, fans have a chance to win a prize package that includes a Stranger Things mini arcade cabinet (for display only), an Xbox One X, and one year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is no purchase necessary, and enrollment in Camp Know Where is not required. Just like or retweet the Stranger Things reveal post on the Xbox Facebook page or Twitter account to enter. Microsoft will pick a winner on July 15.