What just happened? Have you already binge-watched the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix? If so, you’re far from alone. The streaming service has revealed that the show has been breaking records, with 18.2 million households having already watched all eight episodes.

In a tweet sent out yesterday, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million household accounts watched Stranger Things 3 since it launched on July 4—more than any other film or series in its first four days.

Last month brought news that the Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston-starring movie ‘Murder Mystery’ had the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix original, having been watched by around 30.9 million accounts in its first three days. But while Sandler’s movie wasn't universally loved, Stranger Things 3 has received praise from critics and viewers alike.

Netflix counts someone as viewing a program if they watch at least 70 percent of that title. The company has had some huge hits in recent times, including Bird Box, which has been watched by over 80 million people; Triple Frontier, which attracted 52 million viewers in its first month of release, and The Umbrella Academy, which brought 45 million views in its first four weeks.

While there’s been no official confirmation of a fourth season, it's almost certain that Stranger Things will return, especially given the latest season's post-credits scene. Back in November, David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, told CNET that "we're either going to season four or season five.”

