Amazon previews Prime Day 2019 tech deals
By Shawn Knight
What just happened? Prime Day 2019 will offer more than a million deals worldwide and on Friday, Amazon shared a tiny preview of what users can expect across a range of tech-based categories.
Amazon’s biggest annual sales event is just around the corner. Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, giving shoppers even more time to wade through the madness and hoover up as many deals as possible.
Amazon hosted its first Prime Day event in 2015. The largely disappointing sale served as an invaluable learning experience as the e-commerce giant made corrections in subsequent years to bring some much-needed value to the summer version of Black Friday. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated sales events of the season and the most lucrative.
Amazon Devices
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99
- Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99
- Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99
- Save $70 on Echo Show, just $159.99
- Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings
- Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings
- Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings
- Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99
- Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99
- Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99
- Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98
- Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems
- Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99
- Save $80 on Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99
Electronics
- Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs
- Save big on Samsung QLED 65" TV
- Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79
- Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products
- Save on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment
- Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199
- Save 30% on connected home devices
- Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products
- Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories
- Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands
Smart Home
- Save 30% on Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit
- Save 28% on Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch
- Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera
- Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle
- Save up to 30% on Netgear routers
Video Games
- Save on select Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card
- Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)
- Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset
- Save up to $40 on Oculus Go 32GB
- Save up to 33% on Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle
Office Supplies
- Save big on select HP office printers
- Save 30% on Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks
- Save up to 33% on HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer
- Save 20% on select Paper Mate pens
- Save 15% or more on Canon printers
- Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999
- Save 35% on 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599
- Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers
- Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on MonoPrice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949
- Save 15% or more on Brother printers
- Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue
- Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament
