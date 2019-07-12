What just happened? Prime Day 2019 will offer more than a million deals worldwide and on Friday, Amazon shared a tiny preview of what users can expect across a range of tech-based categories.

Amazon’s biggest annual sales event is just around the corner. Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, giving shoppers even more time to wade through the madness and hoover up as many deals as possible.

Amazon hosted its first Prime Day event in 2015. The largely disappointing sale served as an invaluable learning experience as the e-commerce giant made corrections in subsequent years to bring some much-needed value to the summer version of Black Friday. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated sales events of the season and the most lucrative.

Amazon Devices

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99

Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99

Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99

Save $70 on Echo Show, just $159.99

Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99

Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98

Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99

Save $80 on Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99

Electronics

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65" TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199

Save 30% on connected home devices

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

Smart Home

Save 30% on Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit

Save 28% on Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

Video Games

Save on select Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card

Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)

Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset

Save up to $40 on Oculus Go 32GB

Save up to 33% on Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle

Office Supplies

Save big on select HP office printers

Save 30% on Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks

Save up to 33% on HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer

Save 20% on select Paper Mate pens

Save 15% or more on Canon printers

Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999

Save 35% on 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599

Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers

Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on MonoPrice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949

Save 15% or more on Brother printers

Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue

Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.