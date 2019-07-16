Bottom line: Given Tesla’s volatility in the pricing department (it's kind of a running joke at this point), it’s probably safe to bet that this won’t be the last pricing adjustment we see in 2019. That uncertainty will surely irritate some while others may enjoy playing the waiting game to see what the next update offers.

Tesla’s auto lineup has been a revolving door of models with varying features as of late as the company aims to find balance in the wake of its federal tax credit going away.

This week, the electric automaker discontinued its newly introduced Standard Range Model S and Model X options. Currently, the California company only offers Long Range and Performance variants that start at $79,990 and $84,990, respectively, before “potential savings.”

Of note is the fact that Performance variants of the Model S and Model X now include Ludicrous mode, the high-end performance mode that previously commanded an additional $20,000. With Ludicrous mode enabled, the Model S can sprint from 0-60 mph in a staggering 2.4 seconds with the Model X taking just 2.7 seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill. Both vehicles have a limited top speed of 163 mph and start at $99,990 and $104,990, respectively.

Electrek further notes that Tesla has also changed its standard paint color from black to white as Musk alluded to last month.

The Model 3, meanwhile, now starts at $38,990 for the Standard Range Plus variant with a 240 mile range, a top speed of 140 mph and a sprint to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. It, too, now comes with white as the base color option.

