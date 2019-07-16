Why it matters: Sony's new a7R IV is clearly a shot across the bow directed at rivals Nikon and Canon. Sony is firmly staking its claim to the full-frame mirrorless market and with offerings like the a7R IV, it's going to be that much harder for the competition to convince buyers to shop their wares.

Sony during a media event on Tuesday morning in New York City unveiled its latest full-frame mirrorless camera. The Sony a7R IV boasts a 61.0-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 10 frames per second burst shooting with AF / AE tracking (the buffer can accommodate up to 68 images) and 15 stops of dynamic range in a compact form factor with familiar aesthetics.

The feature-filled a7R IV packs a 567-point phase-detection AF and 425-point contrast-detection AF system that is as snappy as the one on the a7R III despite handling much more data. You also get a five-axis image stabilization system, a 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder, dual UHS-II SD card slots, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi connectivity and enhanced weather sealing.

Sony’s Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode allows shooters to compose a single ultra-high resolution photo from 16 pixel-shifted images using Sony’s Imaging Edge Desktop application. This mode works best with a tripod, a static subject and a remote shutter trigger but if pulled off correctly, results in a massive image with approximately 240.8 million pixels (19,008 x 12,672 resolution).

Sony’s new a7R IV is available to pre-order from writing priced at $3,498 (body only) and is scheduled to ship on September 18.