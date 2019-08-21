In brief: Student Premiere subscribers will have multiple options for listening including on their smartphones and tablets, online using the SiriusXM web player, via connected devices like Roku, Apple TV, Sonos speakers and on game consoles such as the PlayStation and Xbox.

SiriusXM on Wednesday announced a new subscription tier designed specifically for college students. The Student Premiere plan affords all of the benefits of the standard Premiere Streaming package for just $4 a month – a savings of 69 percent over the usual $12.99 monthly rate.

The discounted rate will be valid for as long as the user maintains their verified student status, we’re told.

Matt Epstein, Vice President, SiriusXM Outside the Car, said today’s college students grew up listening to SiriusXM in their parents’ car and now they have a package built just for them. “Our Student Premier Package enables students to have their own subscription and continue to enjoy the SiriusXM programming they love in their dorm room, at home or on the go,” he added.

With Student Premiere, listeners will gain access to SiriusXM’s full lineup of over 200 music channels as well as a “huge selection” of talk channels covering comedy, lifestyle, news, sports, entertainment and more. The plan also includes Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM’s latest addition which delivers “much of the unique functionality that Pandora listeners love most.”

SiriusXM is the latest streaming outfit to offer a student discount. Pandora (which SiriusXM purchased last year) recently added student and military discounts and others like Spotify and Apple Music have long since offered discounts to college students.

Masthead credit: SiriusXM Radio by OpturaDesign