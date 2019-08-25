Bottom line: Many, including Paul, believed the world of Breaking Bad had been put to rest when the series finale aired. Indeed, one of the best traits of the show was the fact that it didn’t drag the story out unnecessarily just to make more money. A film that continues the story is a bit risky but coming from Gilligan, the hope is that it does the series justice.

Netflix on Saturday announced that it is working on a sequel feature film that continues where Breaking Bad left off nearly six years ago.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie follows Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) pursuit of freedom after escaping from his captors with the help of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in the final episode of the series. If you recall, Pinkman drove off in an El Camino, hence the name of the upcoming film.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



Thus far, only Pinkman and one of his friends, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), have been confirmed as cast members.

According to The New York Times, the new film was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. It will premiere on Netflix on October 11 but will eventually also air on AMC, the network that originally served as the home of Breaking Bad.

In an interview with the Times, Paul said the film was a chapter of Breaking Bad that he didn’t realize he wanted. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Paul, meanwhile, has been staying busy since his Breaking Bad days and is set to star in the upcoming third season of HBO’s Westworld scheduled to air in 2020.