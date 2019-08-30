What just happened? For those who don’t know, or pretend not to know, what Bang Bros is, it’s a popular adult film production company. Yesterday, it made a surprise acquisition: PornWikiLeaks.com, a website that focused on doxing adult performers and sharing their personal information online. Why would the firm make such a purchase? To shut PWL down and set its hard drives on fire, literally.

PornWikiLeaks contained over 15,000 performers’ real names, and in some cases also included phone numbers, address, and even the names of their family members, all information stolen from anyone who had posted it.

This type of harassment obviously didn’t sit well with Bang Bros, so it bought PornWikiLeaks with the sole intention of shutting it down and destroying all the data it held. Going to the site’s homepage now brings up a message from its new owner that reads: “For too long, this site has unfortunately been a resource for hate, lies, and sensitive information.”

“While shutting this site down doesn’t purge the internet of all possible ties to real names and what not, it does make it one less place to harbor and find these things easily. A forum that had 300,000 posts on it, most of them negative and hate-filled, has now disappeared.”

The company included a link to a YouTube video that shows what it did with the data. As you can see in the clip below, it involved gathering all the hard drives together in a pile, pouring flammable liquid over them, and setting the whole thing on fire.

Additionally, archived versions of the site have been excluded from The Wayback Machine, presumably at Bang Bros' request.

It’s unclear exactly how much Bang Bros paid to acquire PWL, but many in the industry have tweeted their gratitude for removing the site.

Thank you for protecting the privacy of all sex workers! BRAVO well done Bang Bros! https://t.co/5WoD99mzfF — Playboy Plus (@PlayboyPlus) 29 August 2019

I personally want to thank you @bangbrosdotcom for doing this. I was affected terribly by this site. To the point I was forced to sell my home and move and also changing my phone number several times. This is a serious godsend Announment. Thank you so much for this incredible act — Diamond Foxxx (@DiamondFoxXx2) 29 August 2019