Through the looking glass: It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than five years since the launch of what is arguably one of the scariest video games ever created. I’m of course referring to P.T. (short for playable teaser), the interactive demo for Silent Hills – an installment in the Silent Hill series that was cancelled in April 2015.

P.T., the interactive psychological horror teaser from Hideo Kojima, is a gift that keeps on giving and its latest offering is rather unsettling.

Those familiar with P.T. may recall a hostile ghost named Lisa that torments the protagonist under certain circumstances but largely remains in the shadows. You’d get the feeling that she was right behind you but that was never confirmed... until now.

She actually attaches to the player's back as soon as you get the flashlight, here, I demonstrate how you can see some strange shadows. I then lock the camera in place and walk forward, showing how she's always there... following you... pic.twitter.com/zarhwjNmZz — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) September 9, 2019



Twitter user Lance McDonald recently hacked the demo to lock the game’s camera which reveals that, as soon as you pick up the flashlight, Lisa attaches herself to your back and follows you around in a very frightening manner. That sounds creepy but it’s even freakier to see it in action.

Without the hack, turning around in the first-person game reveals nothing as she stays close to your back at all times.

After the game was cancelled, P.T. was removed from the PlayStation Store. Without an easy way to get or play it, the demo became somewhat of an urban legend.