WTF?! Hackers aren’t always looking for financial gain; sometimes, they just want to cause some trouble. That was illustrated over the weekend when two incidents of outdoor screens being hacked to show pornography took place.

Just before midnight on Saturday, drivers in Auburn Hills, Michigan, noticed a billboard at the I-75 and M-59 interchange started playing scenes from an adult (as in, porn) movie.

After receiving calls about the board, Auburn Hills police department sent officers to the site. They contacted the billboard’s operator—Triple Properties—to shut down the board, which had been playing for about 20 minutes.

Police are now looking for two men believed to have been responsible. They face burglary charges for breaking into the control room shed under the billboard. They also face 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for promoting pornography.

While this may seem like a harmless prank, it could have resulted in a serious accident as many passing drivers slowed down to stare at the billboard. Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said that while it caused no known accidents, the board was "a huge distraction to drivers and obviously obscene and inappropriate."

Adult performers Xev Bellringer and Princess Leia, who feature in the movie, told Motherboard they were relieved nobody was hurt.

This wasn’t the only porn/hacking incident to take place over the weekend. On the other side of the world, hackers in New Zealand accessed the outdoor promotional screens of an Asics store and played pornography for nine hours to passers-by.