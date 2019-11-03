Facepalm: Unlocking smartphones... tough stuff, eh? A mere 26 days into his role as Trump’s cybersecurity advisor and attorney, Rudy Giuliani was spotted by Apple employees waiting outside their store in downtown San Francisco. He was there because he’d been locked out of his iPhone 6 after entering an incorrect password ten times, forcing them to wipe it clean and set it up new from his iCloud backup.

Don’t worry, you’re allowed to laugh – though NBC only recently discovered the little mishap, it occurred in 2017 so the potential security problems have come and gone. That’s lucky because handing over an iPhone with sensitive documents relating to Trump isn’t a great idea, and nor is storing them in iCloud. But a show of lax cybersecurity from the expert? Comedic gold.

Hey @NBCNews, last I checked the FBI, last year, had to ask Apple to unlock an iPhone too!



We’re all human, just maybe not tonight...🎃 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 31, 2019

As you may have heard, Giuliani has had an awkward history with technical mishaps. Almost a year ago he tweeted “Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20.In July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.” By not including a full stop (a mistake we all make, be honest), he accidentally created a link. A prankster purchased the unregistered domain and made an anti-Trump site.

Giuliani accused Twitter of letting the prankster “invade” his text, not-so-subtly insinuating they’re biased against the right-wing. If you’re curious about why only the first instance of no spacing created a link, it’s because .in is the domain for India and Twitter automatically links common domains.

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

And of course, Giuliani also recently butt-dialed an NBC reporter by accident, twice, while discussing some sensitive things, but that’s a whole ’nother story. Pro tip: lock your phone before putting it in your pocket. And another: don’t forget your phone’s password.

Image credit: Getty via Newsweek