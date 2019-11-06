In a nutshell: Smart TVs have been around for a while now. If you jumped on the bandwagon early and bought a Samsung product, you might want to consider upgrading or risk losing Netflix.

Netflix yesterday said that a small number of older Samsung TVs would no longer support its service as of December 2, which the Korean giant says is due to technical limitations. "We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted," said a Netflix representative.

In addition to the older Samsung smart televisions no longer being supported, the first two Roku models and some Vizio TVs will also lose support from next month.

For owners of the affected TVs, Netflix suggests using a different device connected to the television. Supported game consoles, streaming media players, and set-top boxes will all allow users to continue enjoying the service—or they could just buy a new smart TV.

Netflix suggests heading to netflix.com/compatibledevices for a list of supported devices, though there doesn’t appear to be any specific Samsung models mentioned. Affected Roku models include Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku 2000C, Roku HD Player, Roku SD Player, Roku XR Player, Roku XD Player.

As an increasing number of streaming services appear, don’t be surprised to see more older smart TVs losing support in the future, as the technical limitations of these devices start to hit.