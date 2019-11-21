Some great Samsung Galaxy deals ahead of Thanksgiving, with $200 off Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 plus free Galaxy Buds. Also, the Galaxy Tab A is only $160, one of the lowest prices we've seen. If you're anything like us and prefer a set top box instead of using a Smart TV interface, the well regarded Roku Premiere 4K is currently on sale for $29.

Other highlights include two Dell laptops (XPS and Precision workstation) offered at healthy discounts, and the new MacBook Pro 16-inch model is $100 off on Amazon. Lastly, one of our favorite mice for PC enthusiasts and gamers, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is selling for $29.99.

Featured Deals

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.