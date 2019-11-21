Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are $200 off with free Galaxy Buds, Razer DeathAdder Elite for just $30
Even the new MacBook Pro 16-inch is $100 offBy TechSpot Deals
Some great Samsung Galaxy deals ahead of Thanksgiving, with $200 off Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 plus free Galaxy Buds. Also, the Galaxy Tab A is only $160, one of the lowest prices we've seen. If you're anything like us and prefer a set top box instead of using a Smart TV interface, the well regarded Roku Premiere 4K is currently on sale for $29.
Other highlights include two Dell laptops (XPS and Precision workstation) offered at healthy discounts, and the new MacBook Pro 16-inch model is $100 off on Amazon. Lastly, one of our favorite mice for PC enthusiasts and gamers, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is selling for $29.99.
Featured Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Galaxy Buds for $699.99 (S10+ for $800) at Amazon (list price $817.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Galaxy Buds for $749.99 (Note 10+ for $900) at Amazon (list price $867.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm Smartwatch for $229.99 (44mm for $250) at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB 10.1" 1920x1200 Tablet for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Out Today: Echo Show 8 for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-backlit Monitor for $129.99 at Dell (list price $249.99)
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core 16" 3072x1920 Laptop with 512GB SSD (Latest Model) for $2299.99 at Amazon (list price $2399.99)
- Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 15.6" Win10 Pro Laptop for $479 at Dell (use code: DBLT2BF1 - list price $970)
- Dell Latitude 14 5490 Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-core 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $679 at Dell (list price $1755.69)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite 16,000 DPI Chroma RGB Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $229)
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD HDR LED HDTV for $699 at Walmart (list price $1799.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 802.11ax WiFi 6 Router for $279.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream AX6000 802.11ax WiFi 6 Router for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $999.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1299.99)
- Dell Precision 7520 Intel Core i7-6820HQ Quad-core 15.6" 1080p UltraSharp Mobile Workstation Laptop for $839 at Dell (list price $1693.59)
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $899.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1249.99)
- Alienware New Aurora R9 Intel Core i9-9900 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD for $2499.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $2959.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $269)
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
Post a comment 6 interactions