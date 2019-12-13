In brief: Porsche might be well-known for its expensive sports cars, but it seems the German automaker’s talents aren’t limited to earth-bound vehicles. To promote the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, it teamed up with Lucasfilm to design a starfighter: the Tri-Wing S-91 Pegasus.

Sadly, the Pegasus isn’t an actual, flyable ship. In reality, it’s a five-foot-long scale model that uses some elements found in Porsche’s cars. The company’s chief designer, Michael Mauer, said: “The design of the spaceship is harmoniously integrated into the Star Wars film world while at the same time demonstrating clear analogies with the characteristic Porsche styling and proportions.”

The ship’s cabin and overall shape copy the Porsche 911, and the front-end’s headlight clusters and air intakes are inspired by the Taycan EV. The interior sports seats, meanwhile, mimic those from the 918 Spyder, and the rear has Porsche’s light bar.

“The very compact layout conveys dynamism and agility, lending emphasis to the Porsche design features,” added Mauer.

It appears that Lucasfilm’s contribution included adding a section for an astromech droid behind the cockpit and giving the whole ship a slightly worn, Star Wars aesthetic.

While the ship won’t appear in the upcoming movie, TechCrunch writes that it’s intended to feature in narrative Star Wars content.

Porsche will be showing off the similarities between the Tri-Wing S-91 Pegasus and the Taycan EV when it displays them both at the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiere in Los Angeles later this month.