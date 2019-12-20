Facepalm: It’s that time of year again when we look back at the year’s worst passwords and realize why so many internet users get hacked. For the sixth year in a row, the top spot is taken by the inspirational ‘123456’ while ‘123456789’ is at number two.

In its ninth annual Worst Passwords List, password management firm SplashData looked at more than 5 million passwords that were leaked online. It ranked the worst of these and showed their position compared to last year.

Following the top two terrible passwords, ‘qwerty’ has jumped six places to number three. It’s chased by the ever-popular ‘password’—the first time it’s been lower than number two—with more sequential number sequences taking up the next three slots. You can see the full list at the bottom of the page.

Some new entries in the top 25 include ‘qwertyuiop’ ‘lovely’ and, perhaps due to Game of Thrones’ popularity, ‘dragon’. There’s also ‘1q2w3e4r’, which, of course, isn’t random at all and easy to guess.

Elsewhere, ‘donald’ has now fallen out of the top 25, while ‘biteme’ manages to stay in the top 50.

“Our hope by publishing this list each year is to convince people to take steps to protect themselves online, and we think these and other efforts are finally starting to pay off,” SplashData CEO Morgan Slain said in a statement. “We can tell that over the years people have begun moving toward more complex passwords, though they are still not going far enough as hackers can figure out simple alphanumeric patterns.”

As we continue to see massive data hacks and login details leaked online, it’s bewildering that so many people still use comically bad passwords. The best solution? Use a password manager, which, as well as generating random strings, ensures the same credentials aren’t reused across multiple websites.

Here's the full list of worst passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789 (↑ 1)
  3. qwerty (↑ 6)
  4. password (↓ 2)
  5. 1234567 (↑ 2)
  6. 12345678 (↓ 2)
  7. 12345 (↓ 2)
  8. iloveyou (↑ 2)
  9. 111111 (↓ 3)
  10. 123123 (↑ 7)
  11. abc123 (↑ 4)
  12. qwerty123 (↑ 13)
  13. 1q2w3e4r
  14. admin (↓ 2)
  15. qwertyuiop
  16. 654321 (↑ 3)
  17. 555555
  18. lovely
  19. 7777777
  20. welcome (↓ 7)
  21. 888888
  22. princess (↓ 11)
  23. dragon
  24. password1
  25. 123qwe
  26. 666666
  27. 1qaz2wsx
  28. 333333
  29. michael
  30. sunshine
  31. liverpool
  32. 777777
  33. 1q2w3e4r5t
  34. donald
  35. freedom
  36. football
  37. charlie
  38. letmein
  39. !@#$%^&*
  40. secret
  41. aa123456
  42. 987654321
  43. zxcvbnm
  44. passw0rd
  45. bailey
  46. nothing
  47. shadow
  48. 121212
  49. biteme
  50. ginger

