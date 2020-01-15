Highly anticipated: It’s less than a month until Samsung reveals its next flagship handsets, which we now know will be called the Galaxy S20 series, rather than the S11. As is always the case in the run-up to new phone releases, details are arriving thick and fast, and the latest involves the Galaxy S20+.

We’ve already seen leaked images of the Galaxy S20+ that show off its quad-camera array. Now, XDA developers has revealed more information along with a brief hands-on video.

Like several other smartphones, the S20+ comes with a higher refresh rate than the standard 60Hz, offering a 120Hz option, though this will only work at Full HD. The phone also features 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio—all handsets in the series use this resolution and aspect ratio.

Another feature is the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung has experienced issues with the technology, which appears in the S10 and Note 10, leading to speculation that it might switch to an optical scanner in the S20, but this isn’t the case.

The S20+ lacks a headphone jack but does come with a set of AKG USB Type-C earbuds that could be the same as those bundled with the Note 10. It also supports 25W fast charging and has a Super Fast Charger in the box.

Other specs include a massive 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a rated battery capacity of 4,500 mAh (4,350 mAh minimal). The exact screen size is still unknown, though you can see in the photo below that it’s larger than the S10+.

There will be three phones in the S20 range—Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra—with the S20 rumored to measure 6.3 inches and the S20 Ultra featuring a 6.9-inch display.

We’ll find out the accuracy of these details when the S20 series, and likely the Galaxy Z Flip (possibly called the Bloom), is revealed on February 11.