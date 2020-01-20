Rumor mill: The PlayStation has long been home to some awesome exclusive games, but it’s looking as if more are coming to PC. One of these might be The Last of Us 2, the upcoming sequel to the PS3/PS4 title that encouraged many people to buy one of Sony's consoles.

The Last of Us 2 is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 this May 29, and it will also likely land on the PS5 when the next-gen machine arrives this holiday season. But a new LinkedIn job posting looking for a new LoU2 team member hints that the game is also coming to PC.

The graphics programmer listing asks for thorough understanding of AMD GCN and Nvidia CUDA architecture, as well as experience with DirectX12, Vulkan, and other modern graphics or compute APIs. It also specifies experience in console or PC programming.

Asking for knowledge of Nvidia architecture is interesting, as it's AMD who provides the GPUs in the PS4 and PS5, while experience in PC programming and DirectX12 also suggests a PC port could arrive in the future.

The listing is no guarantee that we’ll see The Last of Us 2 on PC, of course; it could just be that the company wants someone with extensive knowledge in multiple areas.

We are seeing more formerly exclusive PlayStation games hit the PC. After months of rumors, Kojima Productions announced that Death Stranding would be coming to the platform this summer. There’s also Detroit: Become Human, and the excellent Horizon: Zero Dawn is reportedly set to launch on the PC later this year. Fingers crossed for God of War and Bloodborne.