In a nutshell: Did you buy any games on the Steam platform last month? Maybe you received a gift card as a Christmas present and splashed out on some titles. If so, was one of them in Steam’s list of best-sellers for the month of December?

As it always does with these things, Steam hasn’t listed the games in any particular order. There are a few games you’d expect to see, such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Red Dead Redemption 2.

There are also some names you wouldn’t expect; it appears Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem is more popular than you’d imagine, and there are a few other titles in there you might not have heard of. Check out the full list at the bottom of the page.

What’s especially interesting is, as noted by PC Gamer, one of the top twenty games is VR Paradise Gentlemen's Club, but it appears to have been removed from the main list of 20 games, leaving only 19—though you can still see the cover in the background (below). It’s also listed in the top 20 on the Steam blog, but clicking on it leads to a site error.

Steam notes that only a handful of tags applied to multiple games on the list: Action (9 games), Adventure (9), RPG (7), Indie (6), and Casual (6). The top free games of the month were Ylands, Paunch, Ironsight, Endless World and Inferna.

Valve recently revealed its best-selling games of 2019. They include PUBG, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and, despite being released on Windows back in 2015, the ever-popular GTA V.

Top selling games in December based on revenue generated during the first two weeks after launch:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem

Day of Dragons

Darksiders Genesis

Red Dead Redemption 2

Endless World Idle RPG

Nostos The Lost Home

Ashen

GTFO

Boneworks

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Hades

Hurtworld

Last Year

Transport Fever 2

Vampire: The Masquerade: Coteries of New York

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Winter Resort Simulator

DJMAX Respect V