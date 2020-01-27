In a nutshell: All three use panels from LG Display and offer an HDMI port, two DisplayPort connections, two USB Type-C connections, three USB Type-A connections, a USB Type-B connection and a 3.5mm jack.

Eve, makers of the crowdfunded Surface Pro competitor we reviewed back in 2017, is now accepting pre-orders for a new line of gaming monitors.

The Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch gaming monitor that’s being offered in three flavors. The entry-level model sports a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) panel with a 144Hz refresh rate while the mid-range variant bumps the maximum refresh rate to 240Hz. The top-end Spectrum supports a 144Hz refresh rate at Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160).

Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis tells Tom’s Hardware via e-mail that the Eve V was proof that they can deliver a product that can compete with Microsoft on an equal level. Karatsevidis admits that they missed the mark in terms of delivery time but with the Spectrum, they will demonstrate that they can deliver a top-tier product and do so on time.

Pricing is set at $359 for the Spectrum QHD 144Hz, $499 for the Spectrum QHD 240Hz and $599 for the high-end Spectrum 4K 144Hz. A refundable deposit of $100 will get your name on the list and protect you against future price increases.

Eve said production of the Spectrum QHD 144Hz is expected near Q3 2020 while the other two monitors should enter production closer to the fourth quarter.