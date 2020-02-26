WTF?! Have you ever noticed how bad guys in movies never use iPhones? It’s not a coincidence. Director Rian Johnson has revealed that while Apple allows its products to appear in films, the company has rules about how they’re used, and that includes keeping them out of the hands of villains.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson, who directed Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, was talking about his latest movie, murder mystery Knives Out. At around the 2:50 mark in the video, he reveals an interesting fact about Apple’s restrictions on product placement.

Also another funny thing, I don't know if I should say this or not... Not cause it's like lascivious or something, but because it's going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write, but forget it, I'll say it. It's very interesting.

Apple... they let you use iPhones in movies but -- and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie - bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.

So oh nooooooo, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.

So, remember that if you see someone using an iPhone in a movie, they’re not a bad character.

MacRumors notes that as part of Apple’s guidelines for using Apple trademarks and copyrights, the company says its products should only be shown "in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favorably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc,” so you’ll never see a serial killer beating someone to death with an iPhone 11.

Ironically, iPhones are often the preferred phone of choice for real-world criminals, usually because of Apple’s refusal to unlock them for the FBI and authorities.