Why it matters: In a world where the most popular games are dominated by multiplayer genres such as Battle Royals and MOBAs, will single-player, narrative-driven experiences become increasingly rare? Not according to one Sony exec, who says the company is committed to solo titles.

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst was asked about the studio’s vision of the future, and whether it’s going into the next generation consoles and beyond.

“We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before,” he said. “We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games.”

The PlayStation is famed for its wealth of great single-player exclusives: Bloodborne, God of War, Uncharted, and Marvel’s Spider-Man have all helped the PlayStation 4 sell over 108 million units across its lifetime, so it’s little surprise to learn that Sony isn’t changing its strategy of focusing on these type of games.

The confirmation will be good news for PC owners who prefer playing games solo. In the same interview, Hulst confirmed a port of Horizon: Zero Dawn was coming to the platform, joining other former Sony exclusives such as Death Stranding, which arrives on PC this June 2. Hopefully, this will mean more Sony games, including future PS5 titles, coming to PC, though Hulst warned we won't be spoilt for choice.

"To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC," he said.