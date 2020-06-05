In brief: In what the publisher calls the first wave of games coming to Steam, EA has brought 25+ titles to Valve's storefront, where its EA Access subscription service will also be made available to players later this summer.

We knew the games were coming after EA resurrected its partnership with Valve in October last year. Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the first to arrive on Steam, marking the end of EA's 8-year absence on the platform.

The announcement was in line with the publisher's decision of adopting a more open approach to distributing games on PC and the recent addition of 25+ titles on Steam, previously exclusive to Origin, is a major step towards that goal.

EA's new catalog on Steam includes Bioware's Dragon Age series, several Need for Speed games, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the Crysis trilogy, and indies like the charming platformer Unravel 1 and 2. There's also the highly-anticipated Command & Conquer Remastered Collection that's launching today.

Heavy-hitters like FIFA, Apex Legends, Battlefield, and Sims 4 are still absent but that could soon change given that it's EA's first wave of games to arrive on Valve's platform. The publisher plans to launch upcoming titles on both Origin and Steam simultaneously, meaning good news for Steam users waiting for Crysis remastered, though they'll likely be unable to play it without EA's launcher.

The publisher is also bringing EA Access to Valve later this summer. The subscription service, currently available on consoles, will be giving PC gamers a 'red-carpet treatment' with exclusive catalog-wide discounts, early trials, and in-game benefits. It remains to be seen how EA differentiates it from Origin Access/Access Premier that's currently available on PC.

The company is digitally hosting its Play Live event on June 11, where it'll showcase new games and reveal more information about titles headed to Steam.