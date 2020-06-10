In brief: Known simply as the Coffee Table, this piece of functional furniture hides a secret within. Pulling on the two unassuming handles reveals a slide-out tray that’s actually a full-on arcade controller for two. The drawer handles double as the joysticks – simply unscrew them from the drawer and mount them on the arcade pad. Neat.

Swedish designer Love Hulten is all about blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and his latest creation is no exception.

The one-off creation was crafted out of American walnut and brass. It comes with what appears to be a matching wireless signal box to connect to your television. Unfortunately, not much else is known about the project as the product page and accompanying video are short on details.

Love Hulten has created several other custom pieces including the Game Burger Advance, the Geoboi arcade console and the portable SK4 which was featured on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Those interested in a custom Love Hulten creation can reach out for more information.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.