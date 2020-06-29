Rumor mill: If you thought the battle royale genre was already filled to capacity, Ubisoft might be gearing up to prove you wrong. New reports claim that the company plans to tease a free-to-play FPS battle royale title today, named "Hyper Scape."

Since the game hasn't been officially unveiled yet, details about it are a bit scarce. However, we do know a few critical pieces of information. For starters, it's apparently being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind well-known IPs like Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and Watch Dogs.

We also have an idea of when Hyper Scape will launch, if recent reports are accurate. The game is expected to get a closed beta soft-launch as soon as next week, with a full release scheduled for July 12.

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

A few screenshots of the game have also been leaked, courtesy of eSports consultant and insider Rod Breslau. According to Breslau, the game is expected to feature heavy integration with streaming platform Twitch.

For example, viewers can earn in-game progress by watching streams, and they can even directly impact what happens in their favorite streamer's match -- they can activate a low-gravity mode, spawn health items, and more.

While we can't say for certain that Breslau's information is accurate, he has a solid track record with leaks, so it might just be worth taking this rumor seriously.

Either way, given that a proper tease is expected to happen later today (with an embargoed gameplay dump planned for this week), we won't have to wait long to find out what Ubisoft has up its sleeve.