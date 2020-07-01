Editor's take: The timing of the move seems suspect and will no doubt lead some to ponder whether streaming companies are somehow in cahoots with each other. If it was just a simple price hike with no other changes, that’d be a valid argument, but given the departure of Turner and the addition of Disney, that doesn’t appear to be the case. In all likelihood, the fact that the price change comes just one day after YouTube’s announcement is probably just a coincidence.

Just one day after Google announced a price increase for its YouTube TV streaming video service, rival fuboTV has introduced some noteworthy changes of its own including a more expensive monthly rate.

As Cord Cutters News highlights, fuboTV as of Wednesday morning is no longer carrying channels from Turner parent company WarnerMedia as the two were unable to reach an agreement before the July 1 cutoff date. That means channels like TBS, CNN, TNT, Adult Swim, Boomerang, truTV, Cartoon Network, HLN, TCM, CNN International and CNN Español aren’t available anymore.

Conversely, fuboTV inked a deal with Disney last week to bring some of its channels to the service including ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FX and more. The new Disney channels should be added sometime in August.

According to The Verge, fuboTV’s family plan will increase from $60 to $65. What’s more, existing standard plan subscribers are being automatically moved to the family plan, thus seeing rates go from $55 per month to $65. Existing customers can reportedly opt out of the move and stay on the standard plan which will now be priced at $60 but they’ll have to call customer support to do so.

A spokesperson told the publication that they “moved customers from the Standard plan to the Family bundle to provide more value (500 hours of DVR, up from 30 hours, plus a third stream).”