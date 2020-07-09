A hot potato: Samsung has faced accusations of copying Apple in the past, but this is unlikely to go down well with fans: following analysts' predictions that the iPhone 12 will ship without a charger, a new report claims Samsung could also drop the in-box power brick from some of its phones next year.

Last month brought news that analysts from British bank Barclays believed the iPhone 12 would come without Apple’s wired earbuds and might not even have a charger. The claims were echoed by renowned analyst Ming-chi Kuo, who believes the move will allow Apple to offset the costs of the new 5G components, thereby allowing it to sell the iPhone 12 at the same price as the iPhone 11—though it's rumored to be $50 more expensive. It would also save the company money on packaging, production, and shipping costs while reducing the amount of e-waste produced.

According to ETNews, Samsung is considering following in Apple’s footsteps and removing the chargers from some of its phones next year. It’s important to note that “some” is the operative word; if Samsung does decide to go down this route, it may start with its budget and mid-range devices, rather than the flagships.

It’s expected that if the companies do drop the in-box chargers, the USB-C (or USB-C to Lightning, in Apple’s case) cables will remain—for now.

It’s certainly a contentious issue. Many people today already have compatible charging bricks in their homes from other devices, and any reduction in e-waste would be welcomed. On the flip side, those without a spare charger won’t be happy about paying more after splashing out on a flagship phone, and there’s always the possibility that the companies won’t pass the savings onto the customers.

If Apple does ship the iPhone 12 sans charger, some believe the next Galaxy S series will follow suit. There are plenty of wireless options available, of course, including this one from Samsung that both disinfects and charges a device simultaneously.

What do you think? Are in-box power bricks about to go the way of smartphones' 3.5mm headphone jack?

Image credit: Haelen Haagen