In a nutshell: Henry Cavill: The Man of Steel, Geralt of Rivia, and lover of all things PC. In a new Instagram post, the actor puts together a very tasty gaming computer to the sounds of Barry White. But it doesn't go as smoothly as the singer's dulcet tones.

Cavill has never hidden his love of PC gaming in the past. His first experience of The Witcher was to play through The Wild Hunt twice, the second time on the hardest difficulty. He's also completed Total War: Warhammer 2 six times, as six different races. The man is a no casual gamer.

As we all know, building a gaming PC from scratch isn't always without incident. Cavill's first scary moment comes as he attempts to place the Ryzen 9 3900X into the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard. As he rightly points out, CPU pins are easily breakable, and he has to take the processor out, rotate and reseat it.

We then see Cavill struggling to fit the NZXT Kraken Z73 into the Fractal Design Define 7—one of the 'Best overall' winners in our Best PC cases feature. As The Walrus of Love's 'Never, Never Gonna Give You Up,' plays, day turns to night and the PC nears completion.

Once everything is ready, Cavill experiences the most nerve-wracking moment of any new build: hitting the power button. All seems fine, but he notices the pump's OLED display is upside down. The Superman star then goes through the arduous process of taking everything apart and putting it back together again, but he really didn't need to: there's an option in the NZXT Cam software for flipping the pump's display. You can even rotate it manually by hand while it's mounted.

Although it's not easy to see in the video, it does appear that Cavill has opted for the Ryzen 9 3900X over the newer 3900XT; a wise choice, given the latter's small performance improvements. He might be a rich actor, but we'd expect him to claim his free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhall (when released) with his CPU purchase. He's also sporting an Asus PG279Q ROG Swift monitor and a Razer Huntsman keyboard, both of which are used by this writer.

Here's a full list of Cavill's hardware (courtesy of Techradar):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 CL16 (2 x 16GB)

Graphics card: Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11 GB ROG Strix Gaming OC

CPU cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73

Storage: Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSDs x 2

PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-1000

Case: Fractal Design Define 7 case

Monitor: Asus PG279Q ROG Swift

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Headset: Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless

If you're one of the few people who've never seen it, jump to the 2:30 mark in this video to see Cavill flying the PC flag.