Why it matters: With next-gen Nvidia GPUs right around the corner, we're likely going to see more demanding games push through 4K@144Hz. For those looking forward to that experience, LG's latest 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor should be of interest as it's the world's first display to combine a 4K IPS panel with 1ms GTG speeds while packing plenty of gamer-centric features to make it a tempting investment for next-gen PC builders.

LG recently announced the availability of its new UltraGear (27GN950) gaming monitor, the successor to the highly-praised 27GL850. Featuring a similar design and 16:9 aspect ratio, the new model bumps the resolution from QHD to 4K, boasts the same 1ms GTG response time, and 144Hz refresh rate.

Although gaming at 1440p 144hz tends to strike the perfect performance/quality balance for most users on current-gen GPUs, upcoming hardware from Nvidia and AMD could potentially bump that combo, making this monitor a likely futureproof purchase, that is if you're not into high-end curved ultrawides.

The 4K UltraGear features G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 compliant. Like its predecessor, LG is also targeting creatives with this model who will now be able to benefit from its higher resolution and brightness, True Color Pro H/W Calibration, 10-bit color depth, and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

In terms of connectivity, this monitor sports 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB upstream, 2 x USB downstream, and a headphone jack. It's also the first model to bear LG's new "wings" emblem on the back, meant to denote victory during those competitive gaming sessions, while the large LED ring adds extra immersion by syncing color with whatever's happening on the screen.

LG didn't officially reveal the monitor's pricing but did announce availability in North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions through local retailers. Reports indicate it'll start at $800 in the US, while UK retailer Currys has it listed "coming soon" for £749.