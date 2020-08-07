In a nutshell: Rocksteady confirmed work on its next game in the DC universe. Early rumors pegged it as a Superman title. More recently, it was reported it's a Suicide Squad game. Today the studio confirmed it to be the latter.

Rocksteady, the development studio behind 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, posted a tweet today, hinting that it is set to reveal its next project. The picture attached to the tweet shows Superman with a Suicide Squad crosshair logo pointed at his head, indicating it will be a game based on the supervillain team. Rocksteady did not reveal any other details except that a full reveal is likely coming on August 22 during the DC FanDome virtual conference.

The last game out of the studio was 2016's Arkham VR, a decent VR title and DC's first venture on the platform. After that, the developer went quiet on future work, but in 2018, job listings indicated it was working on it's next AAA game. Speculation at the time was that it would be a title starring the Man of Steel.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the developer's next game would be based on Suicide Squad. Domain name registrations seem to confirm this was the case. Today's tweet officially affirms this notion with the blatantly obvious hashtag "suicidesquadgame," which incidentally is one of the registered domain names.

The game is sure to be something of a departure from Rocksteady's previous DC titles, which have exclusively starred The Dark Knight. A Suicide Squad squad-based title would be intriguing, but at this point, there is no telling what type of game it will be. We'll have to wait a couple of weeks to find out.

It will also be interesting to see if the new game is intended for the next-generation consoles. We've seen a lot of studios gearing up for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More content will only serve to help hype the launch of both systems.