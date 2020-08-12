Bottom line: Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a big way by unveiling what it calls the world's first mass-produced transparent TV. The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is a 55" see-through OLED with high-end specs to justify its RMB 49,999 ($7,200) price tag. It will only be available in China when it goes on sale on August 16, alongside Xiaomi's new Mi 10 Ultra flagship phone priced at RMB 5,299 ($760) and the budget-focused Redmi K30 Ultra that packs a 120Hz OLED screen for just RMB 1,999 ($290).

Xiaomi's limited product launches and availability mean that the Chinese electronics company is yet to become a true global competitor. Nonetheless, the company's expanding product portfolio of aggressively priced TVs, laptops, phones, and other gadgets has made it a household name in China over the last decade, which it's now celebrating with the launch of the fancy-looking Mi TV LUX Transparent OLED.

We've previously seen similar efforts from LG, including its showcase of the world's first transparent and flexible OLED, but it seems Xiaomi has now beaten LG to the consumer TV market, presumably using the latter's own display technology. Although it's not a flexible display, Xiaomi says that the pictures on its transparent TV appear to be "floating in the air" and merge its content with the outside world for an "unprecedented visual experience."

It's not a 4K display, but the full HD 5.7mm thick screen of the Mi TV LUX features a 10-bit panel, alongside 150,000:1 contrast ratio and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It should also tempt gamers with its 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

As expected, the chunky circular base of the TV houses all the necessary hardware, including the MediaTek 9650 chip, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It's used to run MIUI for TVs and Xiaomi's AI Master Smart Engine that's optimized for 5 major presets and can tweak the TV's dual 8W speakers to match with whatever's playing on-screen.

In addition to dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, the base also sports plenty of connectivity on the rear, including a trio of HDMI ports, a pair of USB 2.0 ports and one port each for AV, optical, ethernet and aerial input. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition is currently up for pre-order in China and will be released later this week for RMB 49,999 ($7,200).

Additionally, Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone. While most of its hardware (SoC, memory/storage and fast refresh rate display) are up to par with 2020 flagships, its stand out features include a quad-camera array with a 120x ultra-zoom shooter and support for 120W of wired fast charging (yikes!) that can refill its 4,500mAh battery to 41 percent in just 5 minutes and 100 percent in 23 minutes, nearly up to speed with Qualcomm's upcoming Quick Charge 5.0.

Xiaomi says it has adopted 34 "internal charging safety measures" in the Mi 10 Ultra to alleviate any safety concerns and also equipped the phone with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. This phone will come in four variants, starting with an 8GB/128GB version that'll sell for RMB 5,299 ($760), and go up to RMB 6,999 ($1,000+) for the 16GB/512GB flagship model.

Xiaomi's third (and last) product announcement at its 10th anniversary was the Redmi K30 Ultra. This bang for buck phone starts at a much lower price point of RMB 1,999 ($290) for the 6GB/128GB version and features a large 6.67" 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

It also sports a quad-camera setup on the back, albeit not as capable as the Mi 10 Ultra's. The K30 Ultra supports 5G and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chip, packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, stereo speakers and a pop-up 20MP selfie cam.

This phone launches a bit earlier (August 14) than Xiaomi's aforementioned products. Like the Mi 10 Ultra, it too will have four variants, with the flagship 8GB/512GB model still going for an affordable RMB 2,699 ($390).