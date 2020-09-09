WTF?! Chewing gum has joined the list of everyday items that now include a "gamer" version. “Respawn by 5 Gum,” which comes from PC peripheral maker Razer, allegedly helps gamers “maintain focus and reaction time while gaming.”

This isn’t Razer’s first foray into the world of unconventional gaming products. Back in June, it introduced a performance drink mix, also called Respawn, that improves focus, reaction time, and mental stamina while gaming, according to the company.

Razer teamed up with 5 Gum from Mars Wrigley for the Respawn by 5 chewing gum, which comes in three flavors: cool mint, tropical punch, and pomegranate watermelon. It was developed through an “extensive amount of R&D” involving the study of daily regimens, gaming schedules, and snacking habits of casual and pro gamers.

Unlike most consumables aimed at gamers, this one isn’t packed with caffeine—the only source comes from the green tea extract. It’s also infused with B vitamins to give you an edge when gaming, maybe. Additionally, the gum’s black, but it won’t make your tongue look like you’ve been licking coal.

As it's supposedly better than your average gum, Respawn by 5 Gum costs a bit more. Razer is selling a 15-stick pack for $3, or 10 packs for $27.99, on its website.

There have been plenty of previous products that somehow managed to warrant the prefix “gaming,” including Puma’s $105 socks from last year that come with three modes, and a bed, which, in fairness, I’d probably never leave.