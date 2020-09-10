In a nutshell: Massive TVs are in demand right now, and for many people, bigger equals better. As such, LG has launched a television that could satisfy your craving for consuming content on near cinema-size screens. Sadly, it’s aimed at enterprise customers rather than millionaires with gigantic living rooms.

LG’s Magnit TV not only boasts 163 inches of 4K resolution, but it’s also the company’s first microLED display. It’s being rolled out this week in global markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

LG says the MicroLED display’s self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels deliver sharper, more colorful images with a wider viewing angle. The Magnit uses LG’s Black Coating technology that’s applied to the surface of the MicroLEDs, improving contrast and color accuracy while protecting the pixels from moisture, dust, and external shocks. It’s also anti-glare and anti-fingerprint.

Away from the display, the Magnit features an Alpha AI imaging processor that’s able to analyze content and output an optimal picture in real-time. It also runs LG’s WebOS found in its consumer smart TVs.

If you’re exceedingly rich and wouldn’t mind an LG Magnit in one of your mansion’s rooms, you might have to look elsewhere; LG says it’s designed for commercial and public spaces such as convention centers, hotel lobbies, and exhibitions halls.

The Magnit isn’t the first monster TV to utilize MicroLED tech. Samsung last year unveiled The Wall Luxury, the latest version of its customizable modular MicroLED screen. It can be configured from a home-friendly 73-inches in 2K resolution right up to 292 inches in 8K. Sony, meanwhile, built a 63-foot, 16K MicroLED screen for a Japanese cosmetics business.