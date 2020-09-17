Editor's take: NINM Lab last summer launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for a retro-minded portable cassette player packed with modern features such as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. If it worked for fans of cassettes, might compact disc enthusiasts be interested in something similar?

As it turns out, the answer is, “yes.”

NINM Lab recently launched a new Kickstarter campaign for Long Time No See, a portable CD player for the modern era. Like the cassette player before it, the CD player features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity but also has a 3.5mm jack for standard headphones.

The unit itself was designed after CD jewel cases of the era and is offered in a semitransparent blue or fully transparent clear shell. It features an LED indicator, a micro USB port to power the unit, a AA battery compartment and even an integrated magnet for sticking the player to compatible surfaces.

NINM Lab is also tossing in a speaker cover for those times you don’t have headphones with you or want to let others in on what you are listening to.

Long Time No See has already generated more than $30,000 in pledges from over 300 backers in its first day, easily surpassing the company’s goal of just shy of $13,000. A pledge of around $89 is needed to guarantee you’ll be among the first to own a unit when they ship in December.