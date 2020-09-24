In a nutshell: Not only is Cyberpunk 2077 one of the most anticipated games of all time, but we can also expect it to have an enormous post-release advertising budget. The Cyberpunk name will appear on everything, from billboards to the side of buses and clothing, including Adidas sneakers.

Cyberpunk 2077 branding has already appeared on a slew of items, including an Xbox Game Drive from Seagate, SteelSeries gaming headsets, an Xbox One X bundle, and an RTX 2080 Ti. Now, as the game’s launch date draws closer, pictures of Adidas shoes bearing the name have been revealed.

Adidas hasn’t yet officially unveiled these sneakers, which are Adidas x9000l4 Boost plastered in a Cyberpunk 2077 theme. Images were posted by collector solebyjc, who receives sample pairs of shoes ahead of their release dates.

The standard version of the Adidas x9000l4 feature a fairly extravagant design, and you’re even more likely to stand out wearing these. They have large Cyberpunk branding across the midsoles on both sides, there’s a “Neural Connection Status: Active” image on the heel, and what appears to be a holograph of the game’s logo on the tongue. The sneakers also come in black, neon purple, and gold colors.

We’ve seen a slew of Cyberpunk 2077 news as the release date draws closer. Most recently, we heard that CD Projekt Red could release PC specs for the game’s 4K and ray tracing options—they were absent from the official PC requirements. We also know that the game will be shorter than the Witcher 3’s main story missions, which take around 51 hours on average to complete.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order from GOG, Steam, and The Epic Games Store. It launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.