The big picture: Although Apple no longer reports how many devices it sells, previous years have shown that the company routinely moves many millions of units during launch weekends. Demand for the iPhone 12, the first Apple handset to support 5G, likely won’t be any different.

It’s launch day for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the fourth-generation iPad Air. To celebrate the occasion, Apple is sharing photos from launch events at Apple Store locations and from customers around the globe.

Apple notes that despite the pandemic, the “vast majority” of Apple Store locations around the world are open with varying service models in place. These retail shots were snapped at Apple Orchard Road in Singapore.

At Apple’s distribution center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, employees are prepping devices for shipment to stores and customers across the East Coast and Canada.

Apple delayed the launch of its newest iPhones by about one month compared to previous launches, no doubt in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Minor changes were also made to comply with local laws but otherwise, the phones are generally being well received thus far.

The iPhone 12 starts at $799 while the larger Pro variant starts at $999. Pre-orders for the smaller iPhone 12 mini and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max open on November 6 from $699 and $1,099, respectively.