In brief: People often point at phones as an example of how small computers have become, and even traditional PCs are now available in tiny form factors. But a new mini-PC from Xiaomi rivals many handsets when it comes to size.

As reported by Gizmochina, Xiaomi has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini, which, as the name suggests, is a similar size as the famous puzzle game (62mm x 62mm x 42mm) and weighs just 145g.

You’re obviously not going to play Watch Dogs Legion on this mini-PC. It’s powered by a 10W quad-core Celeron J4125 that features a 2 GHz base clock and 2.7 GHz boost, while graphics are provided by Intel’s UHD Graphics 600 engine and its 12 EUs. There’s also a tiny fan to keep things cool.

Elsewhere, the cube offers 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4 memory and 128GB or 256GB of M.2 SSD storage. For such a small PC, the port selection isn’t too shabby: a single HDMI, a USB-C, two USB 3.0 inputs, a headphone jack, and a TF card reader.

The Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini starts at 999 yuan (around $149) for the base version, while upgrading the memory and storage will push it to 1,249 yuan (around $186). The case is the usual bland, black box, but there’s a very cool Iron Man version that costs $201 and comes with the 8GB/256GB configuration.

There’s no word on whether the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini will be available outside of China. If not, mini-PC fans have options such as the similar Chuwi Larkbox—though it doesn’t have an Iron Man version.